Four-star DL Marvin Nguetsop commits to Ole Miss over Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee

St. Thomas More (Conn.) four-star defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop tells Rivals he has committed to Ole Miss and head coach Pete Golding.

The Rebels beat Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and Kentucky for the 6-foot-7, 275-pound Nguetsop who played in the Navy All-American Bowl back in January and is a native of Germany.

“Ole Miss has been recruiting me really hard since like the first week I’ve been in the USA!” Nguetsop said. “They are a top SEC program, top program in the nation and I just wanna be a part of that.

Future position coach Randall Joyner was the lead recruiter for Nguetsop who becomes commit No. 11 for Ole Miss in the 2027 class.

“Coach Joyner is a great coach and I know he is gonna be develop me into an elite player.”

Nguetsop named Ole Miss his leader back in January and nobody could pass the Rebels.

“I like the whole staff and the coaches,” he said. “Just feel home there.”

Ole Miss hosted Nguetsop at the end of April.

”I like the atmosphere over there, the people are really nice!” Nguetstop said. “It’s a small town but not to small that you get bored. I was hanging around with a couple players and commits, since my visit was a couple days long I got to know the people and I could really see myself there. Coach Joyner obviously also plays a huge rule he is a developer and he is doing is job really good.”

Nguetsop adds to an Ole Miss class Rivals previously ranked No. 22 nationally.