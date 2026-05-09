Four-star edge Jayce Brewer commits to Michigan: "It's a great opportunity"

Indianapolis (Ind.) Franklin Central Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer announced his commitment to Michigan on Saturday during a live broadcast on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

The four-star Brewer chose to play for head coach Kyle Whittingham and the Wolverines over opportunities from Indiana, Purdue, Tennessee and several others.

“What made Michigan right, everything,” Brewer said. “It just felt right. Felt like home.

“It was good to lock everything in.”

Commit No. 7 for Michigan in the 2027 class, Brewer had a gret experience in Ann Arbor in the spring.

“Just getting to play for a historic program,” Brewer said. “All the history they have developing d-linemen. They have a great tradition there. They have the most wins in college football history.

“It’s just a great opportunity.”

Proximity was another big factor for Brewer regarding his process.

“It’s not too far from home. It’s right up the street. My parents can come see me. That’s also a big thing.”

Brewer is also excited to play for Whittingham and new defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

“They’ve had a great history at Utah and BYU.”

Rivals ranks Brewer as the nation’s No. 18 edge rusher and No. 214 prospect overall. Over the last two seasons he has 69 tackles, 21 stops for loss and 17 quarterback hurries and 5.5 sacks playing in the best conference in the state.

“He never misses an opportunity to get better,” Franklin Central head coach Jayson West said. “He’s never missed weights or practices and he doesn’t like to come out of games. He likes to play football.

“He’s done a great job developing. He’s got a high football IQ. He’ll fit in really well with their scheme and what they’re trying to do. He plays hard. If he keeps doing that he’s got a good shot to do this for a long time. He’s got good speed to power. He’s really bendy for how big he is. He knows he has to keep developing and understands there’s a path ahead of him and keep on it.”