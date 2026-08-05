Four-star edge Major Stokes working on game day visit schedule with USC, Michigan looking good early

Orem (Utah) junior edge Major Stokes is working on his game day visit schedule and has a pair of schools locked in early.

Stokes is currently rated a four-star prospect and the No. 62 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services as well as the No. 10 edge in the country.

We had a chance to see him at the Under Armour Next Camp in Utah back in April and he really looked the part of what a next level edge should look like.

He checked in at nearly 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, up 25 pounds from a year ago, with an 80”+ wingspan and over 10” hands and it’s easy to see why he’s already a national recruit.

Stokes took several visits this past off-season and has a handful of schools he’s hoping to visit in the fall for the game-day experience.

“I’m still working on dates but I’m planning to visit USC, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Alabama and Miami,” Stokes said.

“Nothing is set in stone yet but I’m working on those schools. I know I’ll most likely visit USC when they host Ohio State (Oct. 31) and Michigan when they play Oklahoma (Sept.12). I don’t have a date with Miami but I’m looking at one of their late season games.”

Stokes spent three days at Michigan bac

“I loved it there,” Stokes said. “That was my second visit, I went for a Spring practice too so I’ve already seen a lot of the campus and the football facilities.

“I really love the coaching staff and Lewis Powell (DL coach) is more than a coach, he’s like a father figure. He was one of the first coaches to reach out to me when I was just in the 8th grade so I’m really comfortable with him.”

Stokes camped with USC and the Trojans made a big impression as well.

“I really like Shaun Nua (DL coach) a lot,” Stokes said. “I don’t know anyone who loves football more than him. I had a great experience at their camp, learned a lot and really enjoyed the competition.

“I liked the campus, it’s easy to get around and I had a strong comfort level. I met a lot of the players on the team and even went out to dinner with some of the guys including Luke Wafle. That’s another program I want to get back to for a game and I would put them in my top five as well.”

Stokes raved about his time at Miami as well.

“Miami is a top five school for me as well,” Stokes said. “I was there for a camp and a visit and I really enjoyed working out with the coaches. Coach Jason Taylor is one of the best in the country and you can see with how he was able to develop guys like Rueben Bain and Akheem Mesidor.

“Development is big for me and will be a big part of my decision and I know I can get that there. I also enjoyed getting to know Coach Cristobal. We had some good conversations and I would love to get back for a game.”

Stokes has yet to visit Oklahoma but has always talked up the Sooners.

“I really want to get out there for a game this season,” Stokes said. “I’ve heard great things and really like Coach (Miguel) Chavis a lot.

“They have been on me hard this Spring, telling me I can be an impact player for them. I’ve heard it a great family atmosphere there too with coaches bringing their kids around so look forward to seeing them up close.”

There was some talk Stokes could be making a summer decision but he said he’s rush to pull the trigger.

“I want to wait until after my junior season,” Stokes said. “I want to play things out and I’m really in no hurry right now.