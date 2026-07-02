Four-star edge Uhila Wolfgramm commits to BYU, breaks down why he chose the Cougars

Spanish Fork (Utah) Maple Mountain edge Uhila Wolfgramm has committed to BYU and broke down why he chose the Cougars.

We called this one the tightest recruiting race out West this year and it went down to the wire between BYU and Oklahoma. In the end, the Cougs were able to seal the deal for the four-star edge rusher.

Wolfgramm took official visits, in order, to UCLA, Oklahoma, Cal, Utah and BYU. The Cougars got the final visit on June 19 and made a strong final push.

“BYU felt like home,” Wolfgramm said. “It was a really tough decision and I didn’t lock it in until the last 24 hours.

“I loved it at BYU and I love the coaching staff. I’ve been there more than any other school and I have such a strong comfort level there. That staff has been recruiting me for years now and I’m really comfortable with Coach Kalani Sitake and can’t wait to play for him.”

There was a time when Oklahoma was trending for Wolfgramm and it looked like he might even make a quick decision following his official visit in early June.

“I was never going to make an early decision before taking all my trips,” Wolfgramm said. “My uncle really helped with that, letting the schools know before I visited that I wasn’t going to commit and that alleviated some of the pressure.

“I went in to every visit with an open and then after each visit, I let the emotions settle down. In the end, it came down to BYU and Oklahoma as my final two and I loved both schools but I had to follow my heart and it was BYU.”

BYU is the church school for Wolfgramm and the Cougs have proven time and time again over the years to be one of the toughest schools to beat in a head to head matchup.

“It was really easy to see myself at BYU on the visit,” Wolfgramm said. “I had so much fun with the coaches, the players on the team and the other recruits. I feel great to have my decision locked and excited to be a Coug.”

Wolfgramm is one of the nation’s top edge rushers and is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 207 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services as well as the No. 4 player in the state.

We had a chance to see him up close at the Adidas Polynesian Bowl Combine earlier this off-season and he had a dominant showing. At 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Wolfgramm combines a rocked out frame, a lighting quick get-off and a ton of raw power.

His initial punch was jarring and his ability to go from speed to power was elite as well. He’s one of the highest rising edge rushers we saw this off-season and love where his game is trending.