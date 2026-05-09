Four-star Favour Ibe, a 7-foot-1 center, commits to Virginia

Favour Ibe, a four-star center in the 2026 class, has committed to Virginia, he told Rivals.

The 7-foot-1, 235-pound senior out of Mt. Zion Prep (MD) visited Charlottesville earlier this week and left pledged to Ryan Odom and his staff. He previously made trips to Tennessee, Alabama, and Villanova.

Ibe took a massive leap in Rivals’ final player rankings, jumping from No. 126 nationally to No. 82 overall.

Ibe on his commitment to Virginia

He discussed his decision to choose UVA with Rivals.

“I chose Virginia because it just felt right for me. The coaches believed in me from the start and I could really see myself growing there on and off the court. I also felt like the program fits the kind of player I am and the player I’m trying to become.”

Ibe’s trust in the coaching staff was also important in his decision-making process.

“Coach Ryan Odom and the staff kept it real with me the whole time. They showed me how I fit exactly into the system they are currently building. They also showed a lot of trust in me and made me feel wanted, not just as a player but as a person too.”

In his own words, what type of player is Virginia getting in Favour Ibe?

“I’d say my game is physical, versatile, and high energy. I like protecting the rim, catching lobs, rebounding, running the floor, and making winning plays. I’m gonna compete every time I step on the court.”

He has a message for UVA fans.

“I’m ready to get to work. I’m coming in hungry and ready to give everything I have for the program. I can’t wait to play in front of y’all and build something special together.”