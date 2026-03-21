Four-star forward Joe Philon commits to UCLA

Joe Philon, a four-star power forward in the 2026 class, has committed to UCLA, he told On3.

The 6-foot-8 senior out of Montverde Academy (FL) chose the Bruins after considering Ohio State, South Florida, UNLV, and Xavier.

Philon, a native of Tampa, Florida, is the No. 56 overall player in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking — the average of all three recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports). He’s also No. 7 ranked power forward and the No. 6 player in Florida.

Philon on why he chose UCLA

Philon went in-depth on why he chose to play for Mick Cronin and the Bruins.

“It wasn’t just any one thing,” he said. “My dad and I share a deep love for college basketball and my dad has to taught me the history of the game. UCLA is one of the iconic brands of the game and it would be cool to be a part of their storied history. My mom also has a career in academics and because of her I value getting my education a great deal. It’s hard to imagine a better elite basketball and academic school than UCLA. I felt comfortable there on my visit and the type of basketball they stress, hard nosed defense, is particularly attractive to me.”

His trust in the coaching staff

Several factors led to Philon’s belief and trust in Cronin and the staff.

“I mentioned the defensive thing. A couple years ago they had the defensive player of the year as a wing, and the staff believes that I could accomplish the same thing. It was something that they focused on in their recruitment. And the way Coach Cronin values defense fits my own talents as well. I also think the coaches really understand my game, they gave me some tips on my visit that when I got home I started applying and it helped. All of that shows me that they will be able to develop my game for the next level and really coach me up.”

The type of player UCLA is getting

Philon describes his game and what UCLA is getting in him as a player.

“A basketball coach I really respect once told me that I remind him of Corey Brewer from the Florida Gators. I try to play incredibly hard all the time, racing everywhere, high level of competitiveness, and I think more about winning than scoring. I think I can make plays with the ball as a handler and passer. I can be very effective in transition both with the ball and racing ahead, and I love to pass more than people probably realize. I can also be a playmaker with my passing skills. I’m looking forward to developing all of those things as well as my overall perimeter shooting at UCLA.”

His message to UCLA fans

Philon shares a message for UCLA fans.

“One thing I know is that Los Angeles is a basketball town. And people there really love and appreciate the game like I do. They are getting a Floridian who respects the game, plays the right way, and wins. I won’t have to tell them anything more about me, they’ll see it when I play for UCLA. I don’t know any other way to play the game than giving incredible effort to try to win possessions. Right now I’m locked in trying to win a national championship next month for my team at Montverde Academy but after that I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles and start my career as a Bruin!”

Scouting Report

Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Philon on multiple occasions and shared the following thoughts on his game:

JoJo Philon has excellent length with a twitchy and fluid athletic disposition. He is capable of guarding all five positions at this level, sliding his feet, opening his hips, and guarding down a lineup. He is going to have to find how he can become an offensive weapon. In this setting they use him as the primary initiator, and that’s just not his game at this point. Streamlining things is next for him, there is some very intriguing production in there, especially with his ability to affect the game on the defensive end.



A lengthy and fluid player. His highest presence was on the defensive end here, showing an ability to switch and slide. Figuring out his offensive game are the next steps, but he shows flashes of touch and handle.

