Four-star LB Roman Igwebuike commits to Notre Dame adding to No. 2 ranked recruiting class

Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel Rivals300 linebacker Roman Igwebuike announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Saturday.

The four-star Igwebuike chose to play for head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish over an offer list that also included Clemson, Indiana, Missouri and Tennessee.

“Just the culture and the program!” Igwebuike said of his commitment to Notre Dame. “Also playing for a ex-linebacker as my head coach is a big deal to me.

“The community and off-the-field success told me it was right. The way they take care of their players and their networking is unmatched.”

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Igwebuike ranks as the Rivals Industry’s No. 10 linebacker and No. 134 prospect overall.

Igwebuike is commit No. 22 for Notre Dame in the 2027 cycle, adding to a class the Rivals Industry previously ranked No. 2 in the country.

Notre Dame hosted Igwebuike in April and got him back for an official visit in June.

“I liked the development part,” Igwebuike said in the past, adding he believes there is opportunity to be instant impact as a true freshman.

“I like their scheme. They have a lot of linebackers on the field most of the time. So, I like that. I’ll be able to get on the field and get developed over the three years that I’ll be there because of how much experience I’ll have.”

As a junior en route to a state championship, Igwebuike racked up 115 tackles, 13.5 stops for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and 17 quarterback pressures.