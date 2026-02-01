Four-star OL Drew Fielder pulls the trigger and is Big Ten bound to Oregon

Anaheim (Calif.) Servite offensive lineman Drew Fielder just announced his commitment to Oregon moments ago.

Felder is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country and checks in as the No. 471 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking but is a four-star by Rivals and the No. 292 player in the country.

He took a visit to Eugene over the weekend and decided he was ready to shut it down and committed to the Ducks.

“Going in to the visit, I really wasn’t planning to commit,” Fielder said. “I didn’t have a timeframe but after seeing and hearing everything about Oregon, I know it’s where I wanted to be.”

Fielder said there were several reasons why he chose the Ducks.

“Oregon is everything I ever looked for in a program,” Fielder said. “Between the coaching staff, the player development, and the team culture, they are really second to none.

“Coach (A’lique) Terry (OL coach) is a proven coach and that success is shown in their film study and NFL production. He’s another great example of being a model to the offensive line room and getting the best out of his guys.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning made a positive impact as well.

“Coach Lanning is huge on team connection and relationships,” Fielder said. “I think that is a huge part of their success as a unit. He is a great model and leader to what that looks like as a coach and it runs through the staff and players.”

Fielder saw his stock really blow up this off-season. Arizona State, UCLA and Utah came in for home visits and Oregon, ASU, Kansas, Cal, Nebraska, Washington, Michigan, UCLA, Boise State, San Diego State and Arizona all visited him at the school.

He’s a classic late bloomer who played tight end until his junior season. We had a chance to see Fielder last spring at a Servite practice when he was making the transition from tight end to offensive tackle.

His frame just screamed tackle with his length and mobility and he has since packed on plenty of good weight to go with it. He showed the kind of physical edge you need to have to excel in the trenches and combined with the natural athleticism, it’s easy to see the high end ceiling and why he was so coveted by schools all over the country.