Four-star OT Kal-El Johnson commits to Brent Key: "I’m excited to call Georgia Tech home."

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller Rivals300 offensive tackle Kal-El Johnson tells Rivals he has committed to Georgia Tech.

The four-star Johnson chose the Yellow Jackets over opportunities from Indiana, LSU and North Carolina.

“I feel comfortable with them,” Johnson said.. “It’s a stable program, and I really like a lot of the players there, including many of the players in the 2027 recruiting class.”

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Johnson ranks as the Rivals300’s No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 207 prospect overall. He becomes commit No. 26 for head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets, adding to a class Rivals previously ranked No. 23 nationally.

“It seemed like the perfect fit,” Johnson said. “There weren’t any red flags or aspects I disliked. It was the first official visit I took, and I found myself comparing every other visit to it.

“I’m excited to call Georgia Tech home.”

Georgia Tech is particularly recruiting well on the offensive line as Johnson adds to a class that also includes four-star offensive tackle Joshua Sam-Epelle, along with fellow offensive tackle Braylin Mills and interior targets Jordan Dillon and Jaiden Thompson.

Johnson raved about his official visit to Georgia Tech with colleague Greg Smith.

“I don’t know how any other OV could top this one. The city was incredible and the staff matched that energy. I really connected with Coach Mo and Coach Torrey. They spent time with me in the film room and pointed out a few things I can improve.

“What really stood out was that two highly recruited players who had their OVs the week before came back just because they heard I’d be there. We all talked about what it could look like if we ended up there together. They’re definitely building something special.

“A great program, great academics and a chance to play my freshman or sophomore year in college.”