Four-star PG J'lon Lyons sets official visit to Syracuse

J’lon Lyons, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, has scheduled an official visit to Syracuse for the weekend of September 12th, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-3 rising senior out of Clinton Grace Christian School (MD) received an offer from the Orange last summer.

Lyons is ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the No. 16 ranked point guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

In addition to Syracuse, the Waldorf, Maryland native has also received offers from Maryland, Boston College, Butler, VCU, Tennessee, Pitt, Missouri, and others.

Lyons talks Syracuse

In a recent interview with Rivals, J’lon Lyons discussed the Orange.

“Great staff. You can tell when you’ve got a staff that’s genuine. They really care for you. They’re not saying nothing about money like some other schools. They just talk about the plan they have for me. They actually have a genuine plan. They know what they want from me, coming in to start as a freshman. It’s a great program with a great history behind it. It’s a blessing that Syracuse is on my line.”

This past weekend, Lyons was named MVP of DMV Live by Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, writing the following about him:

“There is a toughness aspect that JLon Lyons brings that is hard to ignore. The 6-foot-2 point guard is lengthy and twitchy at the point of attack. On the ball, he never seems rushed, but uses his first-step to consistently play with two feet in the paint. He can make the passing read with his left or right hand, in traffic. He heats the ball up defensively, making things difficult on or off the ball and he spent his time making plays, elevating the floor for his team.

“Syracuse, UConn, Maryland, and Pittsburgh were among the schools watching. He finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in the Clinton Grace (MD) High School win.”

