Four-star PG Kevin Savage commits to Purdue

Kevin Savage, a four-star point guard in the 2027 class, tells Rivals he’s committed to Purdue.

The 5-foot-11 rising senior out of Wheeler High School (GA) is ranked as the No. 41 overall recruit and the No. 13 ranked point guard in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Why he chose Purdue

Savage discussed his decision to choose Purdue with Rivals.

“I chose Purdue because of the trust I have with the coaching staff and the stability knowing that coach Painter isn’t going anywhere. The development aspect was incredible and their system on how they use their point guards.”

Savage becomes Purdue’s second commitment in their 2027 class, joining high four-star center Isaiah Hill (No. 16 NATL).

Relationship with assistant PJ Thompson

Savage was able to build a strong relationship with Purdue assistant coach PJ Thompson.

“Me and Coach PJ (Thompson) have a great relationship,” he said. “He reached out to me my sophomore year of high school and we just built from there. After good games and bad games PJ would always check in with me after the game and he watched most even if he wasn’t there. It wasn’t just a basketball relationship we have a relationship outside of basketball too.”

Savage, an Atlanta, Georgia native, ultimately chose Purdue after also considering Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and UCLA.

He is one of the leading scorers on the adidas 3SSB Circuit, averaging 20.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season for Game Elite.

What Purdue is getting and his message to the fans

Savage says he is a true point guard with the ability to score and play both sides of the floor.

“I would describe my play style as a true floor general that can control the game with my scoring ability and passing ability. I take pride in the defense and I will do anything that takes to win.”

He also shared a message for Purdue fans.

“Purdue fans, my goal is to come to Mackey arena and bring a national championship back to West Lafayette. Y’all are getting a true winner and a dynamic player. #BoilerUp”

More on Savage

Savage was named a top performer at the NBPA Top-100 Camp earlier this summer, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, who wrote the following about him:

Kevin Savage is a confident lead guard capable of managing a game. He plays with a solid handle and a great pace. Savage is not super quick, and he is smaller, but he makes positive plays for his team consistently. He also knocked down a few shots. You trust that Savage will take care of a possession and put your team into an advantage, and he did that throughout his second game today.

Savage runs the show. There is no frills with how he plays, just making the simple “basketball play.” His game is efficient. Savage finished his second game on Thursday with 16 points and 3 assists going 7-9 from the field.