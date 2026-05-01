Four-star QB Champ Monds picks Notre Dame over Florida State, Ohio State

Vero Beach (Fla.) four-star 2027 quarterback Champ Monds announced his commitment to Notre Dame on Friday.

Marcus Freeman and his staff land Monds who also considered Florida State and Ohio State among others. Future position coach Gino Guidugli was the lead recruiter.

Monds loved his recent experience in South Bend which included a spring practice..

“They have the best of both worlds with good football and excellent academics, along with some great tradition.

“Just finally being able to see Notre Dame play football in person was special.”

A reclassification from the 2028 class, Monds emerged as a national recruit following a terrific freshman season where he completed over 67 percent of his passes for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He added 502 rushing yards and nine scores.

Monds dealt with injury as a sophomore but in five games was still good on over 71 percent of his throws for 691 yards and seven touchdowns to zero interceptions. He also had a rushing touchdown

Notre Dame offered Monds in January.

“What excites me is the fact that they’re such a big program with football and academics and chose to give me a chance to come to their school,” Monds has said.

“What makes them a potential fit is because academics is important to me and my family along with having a good football program that makes them attractive.”

Monds also held offers from Florida, Miami, Michigan, UCLA and Oregon.

“I’m impressed with what Marcus Freeman is doing with the program and they have very high expectations for the next season so I’m excited to see what they do.”

Monds ranks as the No. 17 quarterback and No. 214 prospect overall in the Rivals300. He adds to a class that was previously ranked No. 9.