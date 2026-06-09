Four-star QB Kevin Verpaele backs off Pitt verbal, has three schools involved moving forward

Merritt Island (Fla.) High four-star quarterback Kevin Verpaele has backed off his commitment from Pittsburgh, NETWORK’s CEO Justin Giangrande tells Rivals.

Verpaele had been a verbal to the Panthers since October.

USF is certainly a program to watch moving forward. Verpaele’s father and uncle played their college football there and the younger Verpaele visited over the weekend.

Giangrande said that Auburn and South Carolina are also involved and that his client is in the process of setting other visits.

The 6-foot-2 1/2, 200-pound Verpaele is coming off a terrific junior season where he completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,714 yards and 27 touchdowns. He added another 597 rushing yards and four more scores.

Rivals ranks Verpaele as the No. 22 quarterback in the class.

Verpaele was a top performer at the Rivals Camp he attended in February.

“Kevin Verpaele put together the best day from start to finish among the quarterbacks at Rivals Camp Miami,” Director of Scouting Charles Power wrote. The Merritt Island (Fla.) High passer showed a live arm and the ability to drive the football downfield with noticeable zip. The football jumped out of his hand and he delivered tight spirals for much of the afternoon. Verpaele looks to have quality mechanics and showed the ability to replicate his throwing motion with little variance in drills. He looks to be a nice get for Pittsburgh early on in the 2027 cycle.”