Four-star RB Cadarius McMiller talks pledge to Oregon: "It felt right"

Tyler (Texas) High Rivals300 running back Cadarius McMiller committed to Oregon over the weekend, choosing to play for the Big Ten powerhouse over the likes of Arizona State, Baylor, Texas Tech, SMU, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Tennessee, Washington and Ole Miss.

“I really like the school,” McMiller said. “Nobody else showing me love like Oregon.”

That love begins with future position coach Ra’Shaad Samples.

“Coach Samp it’s a good relationship,” McMiller said. “It felt right.

“He’s a good dude. I feel like to be a good recruiter you have to have good communication and relationship skills and he has both of them.”

Rivals ranks McMiller as the nation’s No. 15 running back and No. 173 prospect overall. He visited Eugene a few weeks ago.

“The coaching staff of course,” he said of what stood out. “Everybody is cool. They got a good facility.”

McMiller also highlight the “winning” program.

“The head coach he’s a good leader. He knows how to run a program.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound McMiller has 10.2 speed in the 100m dash and as a junior he used his speed to rush for 943 yards and 17 touchdowns with 186 more yards receiving and three scores.

“I’m a run hard running back,” McMiller said. He can also play in the slot. “I’m not doing all that dancing. I’m straight downhill into somebody’s face.”

Oregon signed Rivals No. 4 ranked class in the 2026 cycle and with recruiting wins like McMiller they’ll compete for another top five haul in 2027.