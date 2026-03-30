Four-star RB Noah Roberts gets the home-field push from Arizona State

With a busy spring scheduled for visits around the country, it was a short drive kind of weekend for Chandler (Ariz.) Basha running back Noah Roberts.

Roberts made the trek to nearby Tempe to check out Arizona State, the hometown school that has him at the top of their board.

He was able to take in the Sun Devils’ spring practice, sit in on meetings and talk with the coaching staff.

“The visit was good,” said Roberts. “I went to the practice and also went to meetings before practice.”

The meetings proved valuable for Roberts, with the time with running backs coach Shaun Aguano moving the needle significantly.



“I spent most of my time with coach Aguano and a little bit with coach Dilly (Kenny Dillingham),” said Roberts. “The meetings went great. Coach Aguano is a great coach and I can tell he can develop running backs.”

That carried over into practice.

“The backs looked great,” said Roberts. “They did a little bit of everything, catching the ball and running the ball,” said Roberts.

Roberts said he sees how the running backs flourish in the Sun Devils offense.

“The offense looks explosive as always as the offense is very running back friendly,” said Roberts.

More trips are looming for Roberts.

He heads to Miami on April 4 and then Michigan on April 6, followed by Notre Dame on April 18 and Oregon on April 25.

Roberts is also working to add trips to Ohio State, Tennessee and USC.





