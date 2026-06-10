Four-star safety Kaleb Elkins locks in with Purdue

Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central four-star safety Kaleb Elkins tells Rivals he has committed to Purdue.

The coveted in-state target took his official visit to West Lafayette over the weekend.

“I really enjoyed my time in West Lafayette,” Elkins said. “The relationships I built with the coaches, staff, and players stood out the most, and I can see myself developing both on and off the field there.”

Elkins is commit No. 12 for head coach Barry Odom and his staff in the 2027 cycle. He chose Purdue over Vanderbilt and several others.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to compete at a high level, continue growing as a player, and change the narrative about Purdue football,” Elkins said. “I’m looking forward to my future in West Lafayette and everything that comes with being a Boilermaker!”

The Rivals Industry ranks Elkins as the nation’s No. 20 safety and No. 249 prospect overall.

“I want to be the beginning of Purdue’s turnaround,” Elkins reiterated. “I want to put the program on my back and lead them to the postseason.”