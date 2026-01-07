Four-star SF Chris Washington Jr., former Alabama commit, sets official visit to Tennessee
Chris Washington Jr., a four-star small forward in the 2026 class, has scheduled an official visit to Tennessee for January 31st, source told Rivals. The 6-foot-8 small forward out of Providence Christian Academy (TN) will be in attendance to watch the ‘Vols take on Auburn.
Washington, Rivals’ No. 31 overall player in the class, decommitted from Alabama in November.
Tennessee was one of his previous finalists, along with Cincinnati, Villanova, Auburn, and FAMU.
Washington a standout at NBPA Top-100 Camp
According to Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Chris Washington Jr. was one of standouts from the NBPA Top-100 Camp this summer:
“Watching (Chris) in this event, it is easy to see why he is thought of with such lofty regards. Washington is listed in the 6-foot-8 range, he is a fluid athlete who has ball skills and touch. His game is still coming together, as he is tightening up his skill set. He averaged 15.2 points while giving some impressive highlight dunks.”
Jamie Shaw also evaluated Washington on the Under Armour Circuit:
“Chris Washington has a great frame with length and athletic fluidity. The intrigue with the 6-foot-8 wing is his motor and instincts. He is an active rebounder, collecting weak side blocked shots and deflections. His offense was in transition and in straight lines at the rim. He will need to continue developing his ball skills and shooting range, but the production is there with his length and motor.”