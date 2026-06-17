Four-star SF Howard Williams on official visit to Washington
Howard Williams, a four-star small forward in the 2027 class, is taking an official visit to Washington on June 17, he told Rivals.
The 6-foot-6 rising senior out of Dynamic Prep (TX) received an offer from the Huskies last month. He also holds offers from Illinois, Cal, Mississippi State, Florida State, and TCU.
Williams, a Chicago native, is ranked No. 36 overall in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Top-150 Player Rankings. He’s also the No. 12 ranked small forward nationally.
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During his junior season with Overtime Elite (GA), Williams averaged 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds, while shooting 43% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range.
In a previous interview with Rivals, Williams discussed what he’s looking for in a college program.
“I want to go to the school that wants me the most. Consistency. Whichever coach trusts in me. My relationship with the coach and the trust we have in each other will be the biggest things in my decision.”