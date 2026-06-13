Four-star SF Jack Kohnen commits to Iowa State

Jack Kohnen, a four-star small forward in the 2027 class, has committed to Iowa State, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-6 rising senior out of Slinger High School (WI) ultimately chose the Cyclones over Nebraska and Iowa. He also held offers from Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Indiana, and others. Ranked No. 31 nationally by Rivals, Kohnen becomes one of the highest-ranked high school prospects to commit to Iowa State.

“The relationship I’ve built in almost two years is unmatched, and the belief they have in me and what my game can turn into made me decide Iowa State is the best fit for me,” Kohnen said. “I’m very close with most of the staff, and they have been reaching out to me since 15U Peach Jam. They started my recruitment and finished it as well.”

Kohnen averaged 20.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game as a junior at Slinger High School, helping lead the program to the state tournament for the first time in nearly 50 years.

“I would describe my game as doing a little bit of everything, which allows me to make winning plays in many different ways,” he said.

Kohnen will join forces with fellow Wisconsin native and Team Herro teammate Donovan Davis, a four-star forward ranked No. 32 overall in the 2027 class by Rivals. Four-star shooting guard Josiah Harrington (No. 49 overall) also pledged to the Cyclones early, giving T.J. Otzelberger three top-50 recruits in the 2027 cycle.

Jack Kohnen’s younger brother, Joey, is also a recruiting target for Iowa State and is currently ranked No. 56 nationally in the 2028 class.