Four-star SG Baboucarr Ann commits to Wisconsin

Baboucarr Ann, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, has committed to Wisconsin, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-4 rising senior out of Maple Grove High (MN) is ranked as the No. 78 overall recruit and the No. 19 ranked shooting guard in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Why he chose Wisconsin

Ann discussed his decision to choose Wisconsin with Rivals.

“I decided to commit to Wisconsin because it felt like the right place for me both as a player and as a person,” he said. “The coaching staff believed in me from the beginning, made me a priority, and had a clear vision for my future. I felt like Wisconsin gives me the best opportunity to develop, compete at a high level, and help win championships.”

Rivals’ evaluators in particular are higher on Ann, ranking him 40th nationally in the 2027 class. He likely completes Wisconsin’s 2027 high school recruiting class, becoming Greg Gard’s third commitment of the cycle, joining four-star shooting guard Jalen Brown (No. 66 NATL) and unranked center Jack Thelen.

Relationship with the coaching staff

Wisconsin’s belief in him as a player played a major role in his decision.

“My relationship with the coaching staff is built on honesty and consistency,” Ann said. “They were genuine with me throughout the process and always made me feel valued. What allowed me to trust them was that their message never changed. They believed in me, challenged me, and showed me exactly how they saw me fitting into the program.”

Ann ultimately chose the Badgers over Minnesota, but also received offers from Providence, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Notre Dame, Iowa State, and others.

Earlier this high school season, Ann set Maple Grove’s single-game scoring record, going off for 47 points in a win over Eden Prairie.

On the adidas 3SSB Circuit for D1 Minnesota, Ann is averaging 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

What Wisconsin is getting and his message to the fans

Ann believes his versatility and ability to impact both ends of the floor are what stand out most about his game.

“I’m a versatile two-way player who impacts the game on both ends of the floor. I take pride in defending, rebounding, playing with energy, and doing whatever it takes to help my team win. Offensively, I can score in different ways, make plays for my teammates, and continue to expand my game.”

He also shared a message for Wisconsin fans.

“Badger fans, I’m excited to be part of the Wisconsin family. You’re getting a competitor who’s going to give everything he has every time he steps on the court. I’m ready to work, represent the program the right way, and help bring championships to Madison. Let’s get to work! 🦡”