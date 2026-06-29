Four-star SG Geren Holmes on official visit to Vanderbilt this week

Geren Holmes, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, is taking an official visit to Vanderbilt on Monday, June 29.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior out of The Burlington School (NC) received an offer from the Commodores earlier this month. He is ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect and the No. 28 shooting guard in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Top-150 Player Rankings.

Holmes also holds offers from Wake Forest, Ohio State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, and others.

In a previous interview with Rivals, Holmes discussed what he is looking for in a college program.

”I want a coach that is really going to believe in me,” he said. “A good program, that plays my play style so the fit is there. And trust is a big thing with me.”



Holmes also discussed his game and the NBA player he enjoys watching.

”I can score at a three levels,” Holmes told Rivals. “Ball handling was the main thing I have prioritized this season and over the summer. So that where I feel I’ve gotten better. I watch a lot of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, how he’s got that dog. He was seven points a game last year, he’s over 20 this season.”

Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw has evaluated Holmes on multiple occasions. He previously wrote this about him:

“Geren Holmes has an intriguing game, filled with upside. Around 6-foot-4, he has good length with athletic pop and shooting touch. He still battles with some inconsistencies in the half court, but he is finding production and the flashes remain high.

“Holmes has a productive game. He is an explosive athlete, and at his best driving in straight lines toward the rim. He can be aggressive in the passing lanes, turning defense into offense. And he made shots in this one with his feet set. He is one who has some intriguing natural tools, and he continues to improve each time you check in.”

