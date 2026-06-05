Four-star SG Jalen Brown commits to Wisconsin

Jalen Brown, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, has committed to Wisconsin, he told Rivals.

Ranked 66th nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, he is the program’s highest-ranked prospect since Sam Dekker in 2012 and the Badgers’ first scholarship commitment out of the Milwaukee area in more than 20 years, according to Wisconsin insider Evan Flood.

The 6-foot-4 rising senior out of Wauwatosa West (WI) decided to remain in his home state for college, picking the Badgers after receiving offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Cal, Indiana, Washington, Saint Louis, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Georgetown.

Brown went in-depth on his commitment to Wisconsin with Rivals.

“From day 1 I always dreamed of playing in front of my home state,” he said. “Wisconsin welcomed me with open arms and treated me like family, not to mention I feel I actually fit. My relationship with the coaching staff is great. They have checked on me consistently and I can come to them about anything.”

In his own words, what type of player is Wisconsin getting in Brown?

“I am an aggressive point guard who is a 3 level scorer. I’m not backing down from no opponent on defense. I’m a very smart player as well.”

He has a message for Badger fans.

“I’m here to win championships and celebrate the great state of Wisconsin!!! Go Badgers!!”

This past high school season, Brown averaged 20.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 steals per game, while shooting 46% from the field and over 37% from three.

This spring and summer, he is playing with Midwest Renegade on the New Balance Circuit.