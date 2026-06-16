Four-star SG Jeremiah Profit on official visit to Creighton

Jeremiah Profit, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, is taking an official visit to Creighton on Tuesday, June 16. He unofficially visited the Bluejays in February and now returns to Omaha for an official visit.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior out of Rancho Christian (CA) picked up an offer from Creighton in September 2025.

Last week, I wrote that Creighton and Stanford were the two early contenders in Profit’s recruitment, but he’s also received offers from Cal, SMU, Northwestern, TCU, Maryland, and others.

Profit, a native of Temecula, California, is ranked as the No. 73 overall prospect in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 17 ranked shooting guard nationally and the No. 7 player in California.

A high-level scorer, Jeremiah Profit is currently averaging 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 59.6% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range for Gamepoint on the adidas 3SSB Circuit.