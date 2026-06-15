Four-star SG Justin Wise set to visit UCLA

Justin Wise, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, is set to take an unofficial visit to UCLA on Sunday, June 21.

The 6-foot-4 rising senior out of North Oconee (GA) has not officially been offered by the Bruins, per his Instagram. He is ranked as the No. 89 overall prospect in the class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Wise has been a standout this spring playing for Jet Academy on the EYBL Circuit. He is currently averaging 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range.

His offer list currently includes Texas, Miami, Clemson, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Villanova, Florida State, Tennessee, Cal, and Virginia Tech.

”My leadership has been big,” Wise told Rivals in a previous interview. “And my ability to get to spots and initiate the offense, getting my teammates open. I watch a lot of the elite combo guards like Tyrese Maxey and Tre Johnson. Just how they move around the court and how they create without the ball, or with the ball to get their teammates open.”

Wise was also one of the top performers at last week’s NBPA Top-100 Camp, according to Rivals national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, who had the following to say about his game:

“Justin Wise moved seamlessly between the one and two in this setting. He shot the ball very well off the catch, and that might be his superpower at the next level. However, he advanced the ball well when pushing and moved it to open teammates in the half-court. A low-maintenance guy who raises the floor of his team.”

“He looked very comfortable in this setting as a go-to scorer. The 6-foot-4 guard showed he can play on ball as a primary initiator, but on Thursday at the NBPA Top 100 Camp he self-created advantages and finished plays at multiple levels. He had 18 points on 6-11 shooting in his first game.”



