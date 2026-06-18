Four-star SG Oneal Delancy on official visit to Florida

Oneal Delancy, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, is currently on an official visit to Florida, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-3 rising senior out of Montverde Academy (FL) has visited the Gators multiple times unofficially, but is now making the trip to Gainesville in an official capacity.

Delancy, the No. 47 overall recruit in the 2027 class according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, completed an official visit to Florida State earlier this week, visited Houston earlier this month, and will head to Ohio State next week.

The Saint Petersburg, Florida native also holds offers from LSU, Maryland, South Florida, Providence, VCU, UCF, and others.

Delancy on Florida, what he’s looking for in a school

In a recent interview with Rivals’ Jamie Shaw, Oneal Delancy discussed his thoughts on the Florida program.

“We have a great relationship. They come to watch me play, and it is always great to see them. They have been rocking with me for a little minute now. I’ve been to three of their games this year, so they are very big in my recruitment. I talk with them a lot. It’s special to be a Florida kid, recruited by Florida. That means a lot. It’s crazy there. Everything is top of the line. I mean, you go in there, and you’re in The Swamp. You’re surrounded by blue and orange the second you step into town. They got a great environment and atmosphere there.”

Delancy also noted what he’s looking for in a college program.

“Culture, fit, and grit will all be big for me. I want to be coached by a real hard-nosed coach. So I am looking for that energy. I use that to help fuel myself in the game. It’s really going to be about fit, how I feel around them. How they act around each other? How the coaches treat the players? I want to see if the campus is nice, and if it’s somewhere I can see myself.”

A standout at the NBPA Top-100 Camp

Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw listed Delancy as one of his top performers at the NBPA Top-100 Camp last week.

“ONeal Delancy has played with a lot of confidence at the NBPA Top 100 Camp. The 6-foot-3 guard has shot the ball at a quality clip, but he has also moved the ball well. Delancy is a connecting guard. Someone able to play off of an alpha primary and fill in the gaps. He pulls gravity as a shooter and guards the ball defensively. There is some quality intrigue there as a high-caliber piece. Thursday morning, Delancy looked comfortable as a go-to option in that game. He scored it at each level and was able to consistently get to clean looks. He finished the game with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists while going 3-6 shooting from three.”







