Four-star SG Quincy Wadley commits to Oklahoma
Four-star shooting guard Quincy Wadley, one of the top available players in the 2026 class, has committed to Oklahoma, he told Rivals.
The 6-foot-4 senior out of AZ Compass Prep picked the Sooners after considering both Cincinnati and LSU.
Wadley, a native of Arlington, Virginia, is the No. 52 overall player in the 2026 class, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s also the No. 14 ranked shooting guard and the No. 7 player in Arizona.
Wadley discussed why he chose OU with Rivals.
“The reason I chose Oklahoma was because of the way that the people in Oklahoma really care about you and the rich history of the Sooner family is something I want to add on to and be apart of.”
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In a previous interview with Rivals, he discussed his game.
“I try to go out and compete at the highest level. No matter what the coach needs me to do, I get it done. If he wants me to defend the best player, facilitate, or score, I’m going to get it done. I watch a lot of Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) a lot, he has the best offensive bag in the league and does a lot of similar things to me and my game.”
During his senior season at Compass Prep, Wadley averaged 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game.