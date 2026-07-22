Four-star SG RJ Moore sets official visit to Vanderbilt

RJ Moore, a four-star shooting guard in the 2027 class, has scheduled an official visit to Vanderbilt for September 10-13, he told Rivals.

The 6-foot-5 rising senior out of Ambassador Christian (NC) received an offer from the Commodores in June. He’s also scheduled to take an official visit to Rutgers.

Moore is ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit in the 2027 class and the No. 8 ranked shooting guard, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an average of all three major recruiting media companies (Rivals, ESPN, 247Sports).

Moore talks Vanderbilt, his game, and what he’s looking for in a school

In a previous interview with Rivals, RJ Moore discussed his thoughts on Vandy.

“They had a good year last year, they did really well. I like how Coach (Mark) Byington coaches them hard. I went to a game at Wake Forest when they played Vanderbilt, so I saw them play live last year. And I like the way they play. He lets his guards shoot, and they play fast. They like how I’m able to shoot the ball and my feel for the game.”

He also discussed his game and what he’s looking for in a school.

”I’m a three-level scorer who can shoot the ball really well,” Moore told Rivals in a previous interview. “I am a long guard and can play the one, two, or three. I’m able to get to my spots easier this summer, getting to the rim more, and getting stronger in the weight room. I watch a lot of Klay Thompson. Just the way he gets to his spots, and he is balanced, and how he shoots the ball.”

“I want to go to a school where I am going to play at, for sure. You know, it is not going to be all about the money; I’m trying to play and be able to fit into their system. I want to play for a coach who trusts me and is going to put me in the best situation to succeed. And just go to a school that is the right choice and where my game is going to be able to help their program win.”

More on RJ Moore

Rivals’ national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw wrote the following about Moore’s game:

“Moore is a shooter. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard has as pure of a stroke as you will see when he gets his feet set. He does a good job playing off the ball and getting to his spots with a purpose. I like his balance off movement and his release is consistent. His game is streamlining and the production is continuing to follow.”





































