Four-star TE Anthony Cartwright commits to Oregon

Detroit Country Day tight end Anthony Cartwright announced his commitment to Oregon on Sunday.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound four-star chose the Ducks over Michigan State, LSU, Stanford, Miami, and Michigan primarily although he had other offers to choose from.

Head coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Drew Mehringer, and tight ends coach Jack Smith all had a major part in recruiting Cartwright.

“The relationship that I have been able to build with the entire coaching staff, especially coach Lanning, coach Merhringer, and coach Smith has allowed Oregon to feel more and more like home every time I go out there,” Cartwright told Rivals. “From the moment they started recruiting me, it felt like nothing but family. The first conversation me and coach Drew had was probably close to two hours which still probably is the longest conversation I’ve had with a coach on their first time coming to see me.”

When Mehringer began that recruitment, he was the tight ends coach. His promotion to offensive coordinator was an important development in Cartwright’s recruitment.

“The fact that Coach Drew is the offensive coordinator now also played a huge role in my decision because the person who is now calling plays is the person that began recruiting me to be a part of the program,” Cartwright said. “And that is important to me because I am very familiar with the play caller, and I know that he’s going to set plays up so that everybody on the offense eats because he is one of the smartest coaches in college football right now, and it shows.”

Cartwright also plays baseball and basketball at Country Day. He is an excellent student who carries a 3.8 GPA in the classroom. He also played defense last season and played well on that side of the ball.

Oregon now has 21 commitments in the 2027 class.