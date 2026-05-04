Four-star TE Titus Hawk picks Notre Dame: 'Feels like home to me'

Choctaw (Okla.) High four-star tight end Titus Hawk tells Rivals he has committed to Notre Dame.

Also set to play baseball for the Irish, the 6-foot-7, 210-pound Hawk’s offer list also included Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Florida, Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State among others.

Hawk adds to a Notre Dame class that previously ranked No. 10 nationally. He was most recently in South Bend last month, returning to hang with head coach Marcus Freeman and the Irish the day after their spring camp concluded.

“Just the culture and everything about it, the school, the people,” Hawk told Rivals.

“Obviously Coach Freeman is a great coach,” Hawk said. “Coach Bivin does a great job with tight ends. (Mike) Denbrock does an awesome job with the offense. I love the way they use their tight ends. I think I’ll play a big role in the offense if its not early it will be in future.”

The return visit sealed the deal for Hawk who had Notre Dame among his favorites the entire cycle.

“The school, history, the religion, there is a bunch of stuff that makes it special,” Hawk reiterated. “It’s awesome.

“Being there a couple times it felt right every time and feels like home to me.”

The Rivals Industry ranks Hawk as the nation’s No. 18 tight end prospect.