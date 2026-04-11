Four-star TE Zac Fares commits to UCLA, breaks down why he chose the Bruins

Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View tight end Zac Fares just committed to UCLA and broke down why he chose the Bruins.

Fares is one of the top tight end prospects in the region and is currently rated a four-star and the No. 261 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

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He’s a pure pass catcher with great hands and is an advanced route runner. He knows how to get open, change speeds and will give you something after the catch as well.

“I’m very excited to be a Bruin, I love the direction the program is going,” Fares said. “UCLA is a great all around fit and a great spot for me.

“They’re close to home and that’s an added bonus but it’s more about the fit in the offense and my relationship with the coaches. I was the first tight end coach (Drew) Canan) offered when he got to UCLA and that meant a lot to me.”

Fares had official visits set to Cal, Texas and UNLV but will shut down his recruitment and is a solid commit to the Bruins.

“I’m really excited to play for this coaching staff,” Fares said. “A lot of them came to see my during the last contact period and I’m really comfortable with them.

“Like I said, I really like coach Canan, he’s a great guy and I really clicked with him when we first started talking. He’s a players coach and I also like the offense. The tight end will be a big factor in what they do so that was another thing I loved.”

After several down years, Fares said he’s excited to be a part of helping to turn the UCLA program around.

“I’m excited to be apart of something new,” Fares said. “You can tell there’s a different energy here now and I want to try and help make this class elite.

“I want to be an impact guy at UCLA and make a name for myself. I want to be the next great thing to come out of UCLA and I can’t wait to get going.”