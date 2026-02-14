Four-star TE Zac Fares locks in a trio of official visits with an SEC heavyweight trending early

Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View tight end Zac Fares has locked in a trio of official visits and has an SEC program trending.

Fares is a four-star tight end prospect, currently rated the No. 202 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking.

He’s one of the better pure pass catchers in the region and is coming off a solid junior year where he caught 38 balls for 541 yards and seven touchdowns.

He has been a national recruit since his sophomore year and now has official trips locked in with UCLA (June 5), UNLV (June 12) and Texas (June 19).

He recently visited Cal for an unofficial visit and said the Bears could get an official trip as well.

“I was there for Junior Day and had a good time,” Fares said. “The trip was a quick one, in and out but the people there were great and I really enjoyed my time out there.”

UCLA is making a strong push for Fares right now.

“I don’t think people know how much potential that place has,” Fares said. “It’s beautiful out there and I love the coaching staff.

“I really think this coaching staff is going to be able to bring them back and I’m excited to get out there for my visit.”

The Longhorns are also in a good spot here and look to be the team to beat heading in to the visits.

“Texas has a great program and I have a good relationship coach Banks and coach Sark knows what he’s doing. I visited last September and had a great time and I’ve been wanting to get back there so I’m really looking forward to the official.”

Our commit prediction right now is in for the Longhorns but it’s by no means rock solid. UCLA has a real shot and Ohio State is another school that should never be overlooked since Fares is originally from the Toledo area.

Fares is a long, fluid pass catcher and is very good getting open and tracking the football down the field. He has excellent ball skills and is one of the more natural pass catchers in the ’27 tight end class.

He’s a player you can move around and line him up in the slot, out wide or as an h-back in the backfield. He’s advanced as a route runner, very polished and shows a nice little hesitation move to set up a defender and then a burst getting out of his breaks.