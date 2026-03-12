4-star Tristan Hughes moves official visit schedule

Four-star Rocky River (Ohio) athlete Tristan Hughes has changed his official visit schedule.

It is now:

Virginia Tech: May 29-31

Kentucky: June 5-7

Michigan: June 12-14

Auburn is expected to get an official as well but that date has not been firmly set yet.

Prior to those officials, Hughes will be at Michigan on March 21 for an unofficial and Virginia Tech on the March 26 for an unofficial.

He was just at Purdue for an unofficial.

Hughes (6-1, 190 pounds) is Rivals’ No. 29 safety and the No. 12 junior in Ohio.