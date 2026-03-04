Four-star two-way lineman Kasi Currie locked in four official visits with one major sleeper in the mix

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon defensive lineman Kasi Currie has is set for a busy spring with multiple unofficial and official trips now locked in.

Currie is one the nation’s top two-way lineman and is being recruited on both sides of the ball right now. He’s currently ranked the No. 35 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services as well as the No. 3 defensive lineman nationally.

His unofficial visit tour will kick off in Texas on March 9 followed by trips to Ohio State April 4, Georgia, April 18, Cal March 20 and Oregon April 24.

Ohio State will get the first official visit May 29 followed by Texas June 5, Oregon June 13 and a mid-week visit to Cal June 16. We expect Alabama to receive an official visit date as well and LSU is another school still making a push.

Oregon has been a constant for Currie and it’s a big reason why Cal is now involved.

“Tosh Lupoi being at Cal is big,” Currie said. “He was recruiting me at Oregon so I have interest in Cal for sure. That’s why I want to visit a couple of times and see how I like it out there.

“Oregon has always been up there for me and I’ve had great visits. I love the staff, love coach Lanning and everything about the program. They’re real and straight up and my most recent visit for Junior Day was one of the best visits I’ve taken.”

Texas and Ohio State have been mainstays in his recruitment as well.

“I love Austin, the city and the overall vibe there,” Currie said. “Richie (Richard Wesley) is there and loves it but it’s more than just that. I loved it for myself when I visited and I’m close with the entire coaching staff including coach Baker.

“With Ohio State, they’re known foe developing elite defensive lineman. They do it every year and Larry Johnson has a great reputation as one of the best DL coaches in the country. It’s a winning program that plays on a big stage and that’s what I’m looking for.”