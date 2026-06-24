Four-star WR Eli Woodard locks in commitment date

Temecula (Calif.) Chaparral wide out Eli Woodard has locked in his commitment date.

Woodard is among the top un-committed pass catchers in the country. He’s currently the No. 156 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

“I’m going to be committing on June 30th,” Woodard said. “I’m not doing anything big, just want to low key it and put it out.

“I feel like I’m ready. I’ve enjoyed my visits and have some great options but it’s time. I’m still talking with my family an doing the pros and cons but I’m ready to get this over with.”

Woodard broke down his three finalists:

Cal– “I love the coaching staff and the development I would get there. Tosh (Lupoi) is building something big and he’s personably involved in my recruitment. They have three receiver coaches there and I’m close with all of them. Ike Hilliard played in the League, he’s been where I want to be and I know he can develop me. Geoff McArthur being there is big too and he’s a great coach and great guy. My quarterback (Dane Weber) is committed there and that’s big for sure. We already have great chemistry and I like the direction the program is going in right now.”

Miami– “It’s hard to explain the energy at Miami in the building. There’s also a family vibe that really stands out and makes them special, They have so many great people in the building and I loved being around the coaches and players on the team. They’re a top program right now and competing for Championships. I’m close with Donte (Wright) and having another Cali guy is big and would definitely help with the adjustment. They have a great quarterback coming in (Israel Adams) and he’s hit me up a few times about going out there with him so a lot of pluses.”

UCLA– “UCLA really impressed me and I definitely think it’s a great fit. I loved my visit there last week. It was eye opening for me and I liked it a lot more than I expected. UCLA is close to home and it’s L.A (Los Angeles), there are branding and marketing opportunities here that you don’t see many other places. I liked the offense too and the fit for me. They showed me tape of how they would use me and they see me being able to move all over the field to take advantage of mismatches and big play opportunities.”

We’ll have a chance to see him up close this week at The Opening Finals in Beaverton, Oregon.