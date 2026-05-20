Fran Brown adds another St. Frances star as Michael Nnabuife picks Syracuse

Syracuse has landed another talented prospect out of powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances as tight end Michael Nnabuife announced his plans to play for the Orange on the Rivals YouTube Channel.

The 6-foot-5, 242-pound Nnabuife chose to play for head coach Fran Brown and the ACC program over his other finalists in Alabama, Kentucky and Maryland. He joins his teammate in running back Sa’Nir Brooks as part of this Syracuse 2027 class.

“Their coaching staff and offensive scheme is what really sealed the deal for me,” Nnabuife said. “I know through Coach (Jeff) Nixon and (Michael) Johnson they can showcase my talents and versatility on the field.

“The history of Coach Johnson and what he’s done with the tight ends, having two back-to-back All-Americans in OG (Oronde Gadsden) and Dan Villari and just wanted to continue on that legacy.”

Nnabuife is still blossoming as a football player.

“His measureables are ridiculous,” St. Frances head coach Messay Hailemariam said. His presence is legit. He can flex out and look like a wide receiver and that’s what’s exciting about him. And he can get in the box and play H, fullback, tight end, he has all the measureables and features that make him a guy that can play on Sundays.”

Nnabuife found the end zone in St. Frances’s national title game victory and will have an expanded role as a senior.

“Just his resiliency, his commitment to getting better at his craft,” Hailemariam said. “Since he walked in our building you could see his potential. He gained a good amount of weight, worked really hard and trained his butt off.

“Last year having to share time with two others, he showed up every day putting the team first outside of himself and his desires to be great. It’s hard to fight at the next level every day. You have to truly sacrifice opportunities and maximize the opportunities you do receive. He did everything you need to become a guy by the end of the season.”

Nnabuife becomes commit No. 13 for Brown and the Orange in the 2027 recruiting class.