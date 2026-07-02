Fresno State pulls off the upset, lands high upside two-way lineman Moa Brown

In a bit of a surprise, Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon two-way lineman Moa Brown has committed to Fresno State and broke down why he chose the Bulldogs.

Brown looked like a big BYU lean for much of this cycle and Arizona State made a strong push as well. He visited both schools officially in June but checked out the Bulldogs in-between on June 12 and they were able to seal the deal for the intriguing lineman.

“To be honest, I surprised myself here,” Brown said. “I just loved it there on my visit and Fresno State has a really good thing going right now.

“It wasn’t just a short term decision for me. I was looking at the best fit long term as well and when I weighed all my options, it was Fresno State.”

Brown has played predominately as an edge rusher much of his high school career but will make the switch to offensive tackle as a senior. That’s also the position he’s now being recruited at and we love the long term upside for him there.

He has a prototype tackle frame at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds with a documented 84” wingspan. He moves really well, is a fluid athlete and looks poised for a monster senior year.

“Another big thing with Fresno State was the great staff,” Brown said. “I know I’m going to get developed there and Coach (Brian) Ferentz’ track record speaks for itself.

“There’s no doubt he can coach and develop. I know I’ll have to work for it but they said if I come in ready, I could compete for a starting spot and that’s definitely the goal for me.”

Comfort level was another big factor for Brown.

“I loved the community there,” Brown said. “I just really loved it there and it felt like home. In the end, I really just had to trust the process and play this out.

“There was a time I thought I would go in to my senior year un-committed and see how things went. I feel great about my decision though and now it’s time to really put in the work and have a big senior year.”