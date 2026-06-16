Fresno State wins Pac-12 recruiting battle for LB Jeremy Davis

In a fierce recruiting battle amongst Pac-12 newcomers, it was Fresno State that stood at the top for La Mesa (Calif.) Helix linebacker Jeremy Davis.

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The three-star chose Fresno State over Boise State and hometown San Diego State, checking all the boxes that Davis was looking for.

“Fresno State checked every box for me,” said Davis. “They have great coaches, great culture, and a place where I can see myself succeeding both on and off the field.”

Davis said he felt at home when he was in Fresno.

“The coaches, staff and players really made it feel like home,” said Davis. “It’s a great community over there.”

Davis is eager to be a part of the future at Fresno State as they begin their inaugural season in the Pac-12.

“I believe in what they’re building, and I can see myself developing there as a player and a person,” said Davis.