From 50-50 to all in: 4-star DB Jayden Aparicio-Bailey picks Clemson over Georgia

Clemson won one of the summer’s closest recruiting battles.

Four-star defensive back Jayden Aparicio-Bailey of Prattville (Ala.) committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers over Georgia.

The No. 117 prospect in the Rivals300 admitted the Bulldogs held the edge for much of the spring, but Clemson’s official visit on May 29 shifted the momentum and ultimately changed the course of his recruitment.

“Everything changed after my official visit to Clemson,” Aparicio-Bailey told Rivals. “It was really hard leaving there without trying to commit. I still felt like I owed it to myself and Georgia to take that official visit because they were on top for much of the spring. That official visit to Clemson changed things for me.”

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Georgia made a strong closing push and left the visit neck and neck with the Tigers. Still, the days following his trip to Athens provided the clarity he needed.

“Not long after that Georgia visit, I knew I didn’t want to waste anybody else’s time because I knew it was going to be either Georgia or Clemson,” he said. “Ultimately, Clemson was the best fit for me. I thought about it a lot, and I love Georgia, but I knew it was Clemson.”

The official visit to Clemson proved pivotal because it allowed Aparicio-Bailey to see the program through the eyes of current players.

“Talking with players like Ashton Hampton and envisioning my future there really helped,” he said. “I got to see how Coach Mike Reed coaches and realized nothing about the recruiting process felt fake. The culture and family atmosphere really caught my eye. I knew I could be comfortable and be myself.

“The biggest thing in my decision was how they run things in the building. The people in the building and just the culture and atmosphere pushed Clemson to the top.”

Relationships mattered to Aparicio-Bailey

His relationship with Coach Reed also played a major role.

“That has to be the best relationship I had with any coach,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “I really see Coach Reed as a father figure and mentor. Then you look at the players he’s developed like A.J. Terrell and Nate Wiggins, and I can see myself growing under him both as a player and as a man.”

Swinney’s leadership further reinforced the decision.

“Every time I’ve been around Coach Dabo, he’s been the same person. Me and my family love the way he runs the program. He doesn’t act like he’s above anybody, and he just wants to coach his players hard.”

The choice didn’t come easily, but he did what he felt was best.

“It could have gone either way,” Aparicio-Bailey said. “Georgia runs a great program, and I had a great relationship with Coach Donte Williams. They were on top, and it was 50-50 at one time. I knew there wasn’t a wrong decision, but I had to trust myself.

“You get that feeling in your heart and your gut that Clemson is the place to be. Ever since I made the decision, I haven’t had any second thoughts. I’m all in. I am on that Dabo train that takes Clemson back to the top.”