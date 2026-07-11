From childhood visits to commitment day: 4-star DL Seth Tillman chooses Clemson

Seth Tillman is headed to the school he has loved since childhood.

The four-star defensive lineman from Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe announced his commitment to Clemson on Saturday, choosing the Tigers over fellow finalists Georgia, Michigan and South Carolina. Tillman, the No. 133 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking, has been a familiar face at Clemson for years, making the decision feel like the culmination of a lifelong dream.

“Clemson has been a school I’ve loved since I was a kid,” Tillman told Rivals. “I’ve been going there since I was little. I’ve always loved Clemson. The people and the atmosphere have always felt like family.”

That family atmosphere never changed throughout his recruitment.

While Georgia, Michigan and South Carolina each made strong pushes, Clemson’s longstanding relationships, coupled with the work of defensive line coach Nick Eason, defensive coordinator Tom Allen and head coach Dabo Swinney, ultimately kept the Tigers in front.

South Pointe head coach Bobby Collins wasn’t surprised by the outcome.

“Seth’s been going to Clemson for a long, long time,” Collins told Rivals. “His dad took him there when he was a child. The staff did a really good job throughout the recruiting process, and it’s a place where he can see himself playing and excelling. I think it’s a great decision and a great place for him.”

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Collins recognized Tillman’s potential long before he became one of the nation’s top defensive linemen.

“I knew in the eighth grade,” Collins said. “Watching him in middle school, you could see his athletic ability, his soft hands, his reaction speed and the effort he played with. I thought if he continued to grow, he’d become one of the best players in the country.”

Now entering his senior season, Tillman has developed into exactly that.

Collins believes his relentless mentality separates him from many prospects.

“He loves contact. He loves competition,” Collins said. “Seth wants to find out who the best offensive lineman is on the field, line up over him and dominate him for four quarters.”

The South Pointe coach also sees an NFL future for his standout defender.

“I think he’s a Sunday player,” Collins said. “I think he’s a high draft pick. His ceiling is limitless. He loves to be coached hard, he loves the details and he loves the weight room. After practice, he’ll have seven or eight defensive linemen in the room watching film with him. He’s got all the tools.”

As impressive as Tillman is on the field, Collins believes his character may be even more special.

“He’s a humble kid and a hard-working kid,” Collins said. “He wants to help others. He’s big into mentoring younger kids. He doesn’t just want himself to succeed—he wants everyone around him to succeed. His selflessness is probably his greatest attribute.”

With Tillman now in the fold, Clemson adds another blue-chip defensive lineman to its 2027 recruiting class. Swinney and the Tigers have won a lot of heated battles this summer and Tillman is their 25th commit this cycle.