From Roll Tide to War Eagle: Alabama fan Cedrick Simmons commits to Auburn

Growing up in Alabama, Cedrick Simmons dreamed of playing for Alabama. His family rooted for the Crimson Tide, he wore the colors, and he envisioned one day calling Tuscaloosa home.

Instead, the dynamic playmaker from Selma (Ala.) Southside will be saying, “War Eagle.”

Simmons went back and forth before committing to Auburn, choosing the Tigers over his childhood favorite and in-state rival after a recruitment that came down to the wire.

“It was a tough decision,” Simmons told Rivals. “I had to choose between my dream team or the rivalry that I always grew up going against. My whole family has always been Alabama fans, and they all wanted me to go to Alabama.”

The decision did not become clear until late in the process. Simmons admitted he entered his official visit to Auburn still leaning toward Alabama because of his lifelong connection to the Crimson Tide.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

That changed during the visit.

A strong relationship with the coaching staff, particularly wide receivers coach Kodi Burns, and Auburn’s offensive vision ultimately convinced him that the Tigers offered the best fit.

“This spring was when Auburn really made their move,” Simmons said. “Coach Burns went into specific detail about how much they wanted me, how much they liked me and what they could use me for.

“That put Auburn up there for me, then when I talked with Coach Golesh on Sunday, he broke down all the facts on why Auburn would be the best fit for me. They showed how much they love me, and we’ve built that relationship for so long. That was big.

“When talking to Coach Golesh on the last day of my official visit, I knew. Auburn is home.”

When talking about the biggest reasons behind his decision, Simmons pointed to three things.

“I’ve got great relationships with all the coaches,” Simmons said. “I fit great into their playbook and offensive scheme, and Coach Burns has done a great job producing wide receivers.

“Those things put Auburn on top.”

Simmons acknowledged that wearing Auburn colors after growing up a Crimson Tide fan felt surreal, but also reaffirmed that he made the right choice.

“It felt great,” he said. “It’s a blessing to have those kinds of decisions to make.”

Now, instead of chasing his childhood dream in crimson, Simmons will help build a new era on the Plains.

“Being a part of this new program that they’re building, they’re going to bring something new to the state,” Simmons said. “I really want to be a part of that.”

For the Alabama fan who grew up dreaming of the Crimson Tide, the future now belongs to Auburn — and the next words out of his mouth won’t be “Roll Tide.”

“They’ll be saying War Eagle now,” he said. “I am learning how to say it now too.”