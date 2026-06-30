Top-20 recruit Gabe Nesmith commits to Vanderbilt as one of program’s highest-ranked pledges of the modern era

Gabe Nesmith, a top-20 overall prospect in the 2027 class, tells Rivals he’s committed to Vanderbilt, becoming the highest-ranked player to choose the Commodores in nearly a decade. Ranked only behind Simi Shittu and Darius Garland, both five-star recruits in the 2018 class, Nesmith becomes the third-highest ranked player to commit to Vanderbilt in the modern recruiting era.

Why he chose Vanderbilt

Nesmith broke down his commitment to Vanderbilt with Rivals.

“I decided to commit to Vanderbilt because they can develop me and get me closer to my dreams,” he said. “The coaching staff was nice and so welcoming. They really have a plan for me I really liked everything about my visit and the recruitment was really personal and that was big for me and my family.”

Nesmith, a 6-foot-5 high-four-star small forward out of Overtime Elite (GA), is ranked No. 17 nationally and is the No. 4 player at his position in the 2027 class. He becomes Vanderbilt’s first commitment of the cycle.

On the EYBL Circuit, Nesmith is one of the top scorers, averaging 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for Nightrydas.

Relationship with the coaching staff

Vanderbilt’s belief in him as a player and the relationship he built with the coaching staff played a major role in his decision. Assistant Chad Myers served as Nesmith’s lead recruiter.

“I have a really good relationship with coach Chad (Myers), even though he just got there. He was always talking to me every day. We didn’t even have to talk about basketball. We’d just talk about anything so that was a good thing too, that we had a good relationship. I liked the fact about how much they believe in me.”

Nesmith, a West Palm Beach, Florida native, ultimately chose the ’Dores after also visiting Providence. He also held offers from Auburn, Kansas, USC, Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, and others.

What Vanderbilt is getting and his message to the fans

Gabe Nesmith described what Vanderbilt fans can expect from him on the court.

“I’m someone who can do whatever on the court. Sometimes I’m more of an on-ball type of person that can shoot, pass, dribble and definitely defend. Whatever is needed in the game, I feel like I can do it, as long as I put my mind to it.”

He also shared a message for the fan base.

“Just want to let y’all know you’re going to get everything out of me. I’m going to work my hardest and definitely going to work towards getting to the natty.”