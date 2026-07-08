Gamecocks stay hot, 2028 speedster Joseph Gibbs commits to South Carolina

South Carolina‘s hot streak on the recruiting trail isn’t slowing down.

After opening July with commitments from five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, four-star safety Davion Jones, four-star offensive tackle Nate Carson and three-star EDGE Jayden Broadie in the 2027 class, Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have added another explosive playmaker — this time in the 2028 cycle.

Joseph Gibbs, a dynamic athlete from Burlington (N.C.) Southeast Alamance, has commitment to South Carolina, giving the Gamecocks one of the fastest prospects in the country. The 4.37-second 40-yard dash standout plans to play wide receiver in Columbia after choosing South Carolina over North Carolina.

Gibbs holds over a dozen scholarship offers, but it didn’t take long for South Carolina to separate itself after extending an offer following camp on June 2.

“They’ve been staying in contact, checking in on me and my family,” Gibbs told Rivals. “They’ve talked to me a lot since camp, and my recruiter has kept me updated on everything going on around the program.”

Wide receivers coach Mike Furrey and recruiting staffer Zach Bendorf played major roles in landing the electric playmaker.

“I’ve gotten to know Zach pretty well. We’ve had a lot of phone calls and personal talks to really build our relationship. It was the same thing with Coach Furrey. I talked to him a bunch during camp, and I got to see firsthand how he coaches.”

Those relationships quickly convinced Gibbs he had found the right fit.

“Some of the biggest reasons I committed were the relationships I have with the coaches, the experience I had there and the way Coach Furrey coaches,” he said. “I also love the campus, and it’s close to home.”

Although South Carolina entered the race just over a month ago, Gibbs had a different feeling about the Gamecocks.

“I’ve been there twice, and every time I came, I felt at home. I could really visualize myself going there. The environment was really inviting and welcoming.”

The leader in Columbia made a strong impression.

“Coach Beamer is a really energetic coach and really motivating,” Gibbs said. “The energy I saw while I was at one of their spring practices was surreal.”

Initially, Gibbs never expected to make a commitment before his junior season. That changed as his relationship with South Carolina continued to grow.

“What really made me commit this early was the gut feeling I got,” Gibbs said. “This was not the plan to commit this early, but I had that feeling. I felt like, ‘Man, there’s really no other school that can turn my head.’ It’s a weight off my shoulders now because I can just focus on having a great season.”

Gibbs is the No. 297 prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking.