Gators stay hot, in-state DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou commits to Florida

Florida is heating up, and the Gators are stacking wins on the recruiting trail.

After landing commitments from four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutchenson and three-star safety Kailib Dillard, Florida has added another piece to the class. Defensive lineman Stive-Bentley Keumajou, a rising prospect out of Coral Gables via the United Kingdom, has committed to the Gators.

Keumajou chose Florida over Auburn and Miami, with the Gators holding steady momentum throughout the process.

“Florida has kind of been the school for a while,” Keumajou told Rivals. “Since the day they offered me earlier this year, they have kept constant contact and believed in me. How they recruited me meant a lot to me, and it really showed me how much they want me.”

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The visits reinforced everything. Keumajou made multiple trips to Gainesville this spring, including the spring game, and came away with a strong feel for the program’s culture.

“They treat me like family,” he said. “My mom was there too, and they treated us really well. It is a great place for me. It is an SEC school, I believe in the coaches, and I love the fit on the defense.”

Keumajou believes in the staff at Florida

Making him a priority was key. The relationship with defensive line coach Gerald Chatman played a major role in sealing the decision.

“He’s a great coach on the field, and he’s always keeping up with me. I saw him in the spring and I like how hard he is and how he tells you straight up what is good and what is bad. Coach Chatman is all about making his players better. I know he will help me. He has been honest with me and I trust him.”

That honesty and intensity stood out, but so did the plan. They have shown the 6-foot-2.5, 295-pounder how he will fit in, and he is excited.

“You see what Coach Chatman has done,” he said. “Look at the NFL Draft. He can develop players, then the defense, I like the scheme too. Watching spring practice, seeing how the defense is run really made my decision easier.”

Head coach Jon Sumrall‘s vision also carried weight.

“I feel like he can get Florida back to where it used to be,” Keumajou said. “He’s got a plan, and I trust him. Coach Sumrall knows what he wants to do at Florida. He has great energy, he is a winning coach and I like how he is changing the program.”

For Keumajou, the journey makes it even more meaningful.

After arriving from the United Kingdom last summer and quickly emerging as a Division I prospect, he now finds himself committed to one of college football’s top programs.

“It feels unreal,” he said. “I didn’t expect all of this… I’m just taking it day by day. I still can’t believe all this has happened, and I am going to Florida to play football.”