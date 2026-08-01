Georgia 2027 Class Breakdown: Bulldogs could sign another Top-10 group this cycle

Georgia has not been involved in many eye-catching recruiting headlines this cycle, but it is on pace to sign another rock-solid group of prospects this winter.

The Bulldogs won’t be in the mix for a top-five finish this time around, but they do have the No. 14 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings, as of July 31. UGA has 20 total commits in its class, including a pair of five-stars and eight more blue-chippers.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Co. won out for the nation’s No. 1 running back in February. McKeesport (Pa.) Five-Star Plus+ RB Kemon Spell backed off his first commitment to Penn State last fall, worked through his process and eventually chose Georgia after an impactful trip to Athens.

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He remains the top-ranked burner in the cycle and figures to be an instant-impact back for the SEC program in 2027. Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln tight end Jaxon Dollar is the other five-star in the mix thus far.

The 6-foot-3.5, 230-pounder reminds Rivals’ Scouting and Rankings Team of Kenyon Saddiq. Dollar committed at the end of April and is one of the most impressive athletes in the cycle regardless of position.

Lithonia (Ga.) four-star Kennedee Jackson and Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star Kelsey Adams create a top-notch offensive tackle duo. Both are top-15 prospects at the position. Douglas County (Ga.) four-star Adryan Cole and Atlanta Lakeside four-star Seth Williams form an impressive in-state safety duo.

Alcoa (Tenn.) four-star wide receiver Jamir Dean flipped from Penn State in June during official visit season. That month brought five total blue-chip pledges, including Denton (Texas) Ryan four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, the younger brother of former LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier.

Georgia also checks in at No. 7 in the SEC team rankings. It is one of just three SEC teams to own multiple five-star pledges ahead of the 2026 season. Below is an updated look at who’s currently set to head to Athens next year:

Georgia Commitments by Position

Quarterback

Four-star Colton Nussmeier, No. 241 NATL. (No. 20 QB)

Running Back

Five-Star Plus+ Kemon Spell, No. 6 NATL. (No. 1 RB)

Three-star Noah Parker, No. 843 NATL. (No. 61 RB)

Wide Receiver

Four-star Jamir Dean, No. 105 NATL. (No. 20 WR)

Three-star Taurean Rawlins, No. 447 NATL. (No. 62 WR)

Tight End

Five-star Jaxon Dollar, No. 28 NATL. (No. 2 TE)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Kennedee Jackson, No. 86 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

Four-star Kelsey Adams, No. 177 NATL. (No. 13 OT)

Three-star Miller Westerfield, No. 444 NATL. (No. 35 OT)

Three-star Ty Johnson, No. 534 NATL. (No. 42 OT)

Three-star DJ Dotson, No. 555 NATL. (No. 44 OT)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Three-star Abram Eisenhower, No. 596 NATL. (No. 49 IOL)

Defensive Lineman

Four-star Antwan McKoy, No. 363 NATL. (No. 40 DL)

Three-star Marcellus Young Casario, No. 557 NATL. (No. 64 DL)

Three-star Waylon Wooten, No. 777 NATL. (No. 83 DL)

EDGE

Three-star Olayiwola Taiwo, No. 700 NATL. (No. 67 EDGE)

Linebacker

Four-star Joakim Gouda, No. 164 NATL. (No. 16 LB)

Three-star Temorris Campbell Jr., No. 900 NATL. (No. 77 LB)

Safety

Four-star Adryan Cole, No. 158 NATL. (No. 12 S)

Four-star Seth Williams, No. 369 NATL. (No. 35 S)