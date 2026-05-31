Georgia adds in-state WR Taurean Rawlins to recruiting class

Sandy Springs (Ga.) Mount Vernon wide receiver Taurean Rawlins announced his commitment to Georgia on Sunday. He chose the Bulldogs over offers from programs such as Arkansas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt.

“I picked Georgia because of my relationship with Coach (James) Coley and I’m trying to be developed,” Rawlins said. “I love the culture the most. And it means a lot to stay close to home and be able to stay close to family.”

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Coley was a difference-maker in Rawlins’ recruitment.

“[Coley] has been referring to me as his Z, he’s just looking for an X,” Rawlins told UGASports.com’s Harrison Reno. “So I know he’s definitely expressed his interest, if not the most, out of all the coaches. So I mean, Coach Coley has definitely just been straightforward with me. He wants me to play for him, and he’s very interested in me as a player.”

Rawlins is the No. 458 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings, an equally weighted formula that utilizes the three major recruiting services. He is the No. 64 wide receiver in the class and the No. 51 overall player in the state of Georgia.