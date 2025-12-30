Georgia eyeing another standout recruiting class in 2027 cycle

You know the drill with Georgia and its efforts on the recruiting trail. Kirby Smart and his staff continue to haul in elite classes and the 2026 cycle was no different.

At the beginning of December, the Bulldogs inked the No. 5 class per the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. Quickly looking ahead to the 2027 class, UGA is already making some headway there, too.

To date, Georgia has six commits in its 2027 class and it checks in at No. 9 nationally. It’s perhaps too early to think about rankings, but you know that the SEC juggernaut will be near the top when National Signing Day rolls around.

Headlining the class early on is one of the best out West. Long Beach Poly (Calif.) four-star cornerback Donte Wright wasted no time and picked UGA on June 30. He’s the No. 38 overall prospect and will make a push for five-star status next year.

“Georgia as a program develops at a very high level, and I think that’s what really attracts me to this program,” Wright told DawgsHQ. “Growing up, I’ve always been a Georgia fan, so now that they are recruiting me heavily, it’s very exciting.”

Wright isn’t the only West Coast pledge in the boat, either. June also brought a commitment from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman three-star wide receiver Gavin Honore. He transferred to Gorman from Mater Dei in Santa Ana, Calif.

On Sept. 27, Atlanta Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Kelsey Adams and Albany (Ga.) Westover three-star interior offensive lineman Kyson Mallard both committed while on campus. Adams is a top-10 tackle and top-five in-state recruit in the cycle.

Two more playmakers entered the class later in the fall. Montezuma (Ga.) Macon County three-star running back Noah Parker and Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek three-star wide receiver Aden Starling currently round out the class.

“It’s like a dream coming true,” Parker told Rivals. “I’ve always been a big fan of Georgia. To get the opportunity, it felt different. I knew when I got the offer that I was going to Georgia — there was never another thought.”

Below is the updated Georgia 2027 recruiting class heading into the new year:

Georgia Commitments by Position

Running Back

Three-star Noah Parker, No. 553 NATL. (No. 47 RB)

Wide Receiver

Three-star Gavin Honore, No. 498 NATL. (No. 69 WR)

Three-star Aden Starling, No. 599 NATL. (No. 85 WR)

Interior Offensive Lineman

Three-star Kyson Mallard, No. 437 NATL. (No. 32 IOL)

Offensive Tackle

Four-star Kelsey Adams, No. 52 NATL. (No. 7 OT)

Cornerback

Four-star Donte Wright, No. 38 NATL. (No. 5 CB)