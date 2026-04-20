Georgia commit Donte Wright earns 5-star honors from Rivals

Rivals has released its updated rankings — the Rivals300 — for the 2027 cycle. Six new five-stars were officially tabbed on Monday morning, including Long Beach (Calif.) Long Beach Poly cornerback Donte Wright.

The 6-foot, 170-pound prospect now ranks as the No. 14 overall prospect in the country for the 2027 class and remains atop the California state rankings.

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Wright committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs last summer over offers from programs such as Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.

“Georgia as a program develops at a very high level, and I think that’s what really attracts me to this program,” Wright told DawgsHQ.com’s Jeremy Johnson last summer. “Growing up, I’ve always been a Georgia fan, so now that they are recruiting me heavily, it’s very exciting.”

This recruitment is far from settled, however. Wright has visited Michigan and Miami and there is significant buzz surrounding Oregon‘s chance to flip him from the Bulldogs.

Donte Wright Scouting Summary

Rivals National Scout Greg Biggins writes this of Wright as a prospect:

“Versatile defensive back who has shown the ability to play anywhere in the secondary. Was more of a safety early on in his career and plays a physical game with a nice edge to him. Moved to corner full time halfway though sophomore season and has the kind of size and twitch that projects really well to the next level. Boasts an athletic 6-foot-1, 175 pound frame with plenty of length. Really strong in press coverage and has the long speed to turn and run with anyone. Has a track background with personal best times of 10.66-100m and 21.80-200m. Explosive getting in and out of his breaks and is an excellent run defender. Can be overly handsy at times and will need to temper his aggressiveness but has all the physical traits and compete level to play on Sundays.”