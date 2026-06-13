Georgia flips 4-star OT Kennedee Jackson from Florida

Lithonia (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson has flipped his commitment from Florida to Georgia, according to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett.

Pledged to the Gators since June 2, the 6-foot-5.5, 300-pounder has made a quick turnaround and is now set to stay in the Peach State at the next level.

Jackson is the No. 98 overall prospect and No. 9 OT in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. He’s also the No. 8 player in Georgia.

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It’s a swift flip for Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs. UF won out for Jackson after he took an official visit to Gainesville. One week later, though, he popped up in Athens on a visit to UGA. The tides turned in favor of the in-state program in a flash.

“We’re seeing Georgia really ramp things up in this recruitment,” Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong wrote on June 7, just five days after Jackson’s pledge to the Gators. “There is a lot of buzz around the Athens campus that the Bulldogs are starting to trend. It’s at the very least one to really monitor.”

After flipping Jackson, Georgia now has the No. 15 class in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings. He’s the third top-100 prospect to join the UGA class and is the 14th commit overall. The Bulldogs’ up-to-date haul can be seen here.

Scouting Kennedee Jackson

Rivals Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote this of Jackson this summer:

“Big-framed offensive tackle with projectable length and functional athleticism at the position. Measured in at 6-foot-5.5, 301 pounds at the Rivals camp in Nashville prior to his senior season. Has plus length with a 6-foot-11 wing-span. Added 20 pounds in a matter of months. Registers as a solid athlete in the combine setting. Emerged as a national recruit as a junior. Primarily lines up at left tackle for his high school team. Fires off the ball as a drive blocker and gets a push in the run game. Shows pop in his hands at the point of attack and drives his feet once engaged. A quality functional mover. Can get to the second level and reach linebackers.

…Able to recover in pass protection and also shows a good anchor. Also plays defensive line, showing his athleticism on that side of the ball. Still developing his pass set technique, but has the movement skills to develop with coaching and reps. Can also continue improving his pad level as a taller offensive tackle. Has the translatable tools to develop into a starting offensive tackle at the Power 4 level with the upside to be an all-league and NFL Draft talent.”