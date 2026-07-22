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Rivals Football Recruiting

Georgia, Kentucky and Notre Dame stand out early to elite 2029 QB Khayel Sam Fong-Talia

Chad Simmons updated head shot
Chad Simmons@ChadSimmons_
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Khayel Sam Fong-Talia 4 copy 1
Khayel Sam Fong-Talia (Photo by Chad Simmons)

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