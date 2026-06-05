Georgia lands 4-star QB Colton Nussmeier over UCLA, Arkansas

Four-star Denton (Texas) Ryan quarterback Colton Nussmeier has committed to Georgia, securing the Bulldogs’ 2027 passer for Kirby Smart and Co.

The younger brother of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Colton chose UGA over UCLA and Arkansas, along with more than 20 other reported Power 4 offers. He visited Athens for A-Day, and has been in contact with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo consistently over the past few months.

“It went good,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman of the visit. “I’ve been there a good amount of times, and I’ve gotten a great feel for it. I really like what they do there.”

Nussmeier took an official visit to UCLA last month and was scheduled to see the Razorbacks this weekend. Instead, he becomes one of the centerpieces of Georgia’s top-15 recruiting class and takes the top uncommitted passer in the country off the board.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder is coming off a junior season at Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus where he was limited to eight games before a knee injury ended junior season. Over those eight games, he threw for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and an interception while completing 60% of his passes.

On the ground, he ran 45 times for 278 yards and three touchdowns on 6.2 yards per carry.

Nussmeier ranks as the No. 197 overall prospect and No. 16 quarterback in the 2027 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.